Airport has best-ever year

Cornwall Airport Newquay has reported its best-ever year with another rise in passenger numbers.

In the financial year 2018-19, over 461,000 passengers used the airport, making it Cornwall Airport Newquay’s fifth consecutive year of growth.

The growth mainly comes from Ryanair extending its popular Alicante route to a year-round operation, as well as increased passenger numbers on the London Gatwick route and increased capacity on Manchester in the latter part of 2018.

Airport MD, Al Titterington, said: “It’s fantastic to still be achieving year on year growth given the current challenges and uncertainties in the market. In particular, the increased use of the airport throughout the winter months is a real achievement and we expect to have even more growth this year.”

New routes for 2019 will bring even more growth for the coming year, including a new year-round service to London Southend as well as flights to Jersey and Guernsey this summer, and new airline partner SAS (Scandinavian Airlines) operating a twice weekly summer route to Copenhagen.

The new four times daily London Heathrow service has started positively and has been welcomed by passengers.