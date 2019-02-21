Cornish lager now on GWR

Korev, St Austell Brewery’s lager, has been selected by Great Western Railway (GWR) for the modernised Night Riviera Sleeper service between Penzance and London Paddington.

Overnight customers can buy a 330ml can from the train’s recently-refreshed lounge bar.

Korev joins fellow St Austell Brewery brand Tribute, which is already available on GWR train services.

Julian Richards, GWR’s customer propositions manager, said: “We’re enormously proud to stock locally-sourced refreshments from west country food and drink producers on our trains. We’re delighted to be adding Korev – a quality Cornish beer – to our range.”