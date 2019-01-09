Airport makes Living Wage pledge

Cornwall Airport Newquay’s operator is set to become the latest Cornish employer to implement the Living Wage.

The commitment from Cornwall Airport Limited to pay the Foundation Living Wage will ensure that all staff employed directly by the airport will be on at least £9 per hour.

Cornwall Airport Newquay MD, Al Titterington, said: “We are pleased to announce that as off 1st April 2019 all of our colleagues will be paid the minimum Foundation Living Wage rate. We believe that this will not only enable us to recruit the best staff but it will also reward the hardworking staff we have here at the airport and improve retention of talent.

“It will help boost staff morale and hopefully give our staff a real incentive to stay with the airport and develop their skill set.”

It is hoped that the increase to the Foundation Living Wage will also address issues with recruitment as a result of Brexit.

The airport says that with the labour supply decreasing, recruitment has become more difficult in some areas. This summer saw a 12% vacancy rate in both security and café roles and it is hoped that the wage increase will help address that situation next year.

Titterington added: “Whilst we have many staff already earning more than the Foundation Living Wage the adoption of the new rate will have a positive impact on over 90 colleagues who work for the Company.”