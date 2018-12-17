The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group has announced changes to its marine and freight team.

The marine team will be led by Kevin Ayres, as head of marine services. Ayres worked for the company between 1999 and 2015 before leaving to take up a new opportunity with Hanson Marine and then head of ship operations for the Jubilee Sailing Trust. He re-joined the group in December last year.

He will be working alongside new technical superintendent Ian Hobbs, Tony Baker (marine superintendent) and latest recruit, Eldred Banfield (freight services manager).

Hobbs has over 25 years’ experience in the marine industry, starting his career as an engineer officer in the Merchant Navy.

Baker initially joined the team on a short-term contact in January 2018 to drive its safety management systems and MCA compliance, before being appointed on a full-time basis this month.

The latest edition to the marine side of the business is Eldred Banfield as newly-appointed freight services manager following the departure of Susan Antcliff.

Banfield is no stranger to the company, having previously been the deputy quay manager on St Mary’s.

Acting MD, Stuart Reid, said: “The appointment of the new marine team along with the existing master’s Dave Redgrave and Paul Stevens form an exciting prospect. The blend of new skills and experience will drive the Company forward through its next strategic objectives and marine operational activity.”