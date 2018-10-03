Portreath-based camper van conversion specialist Ecowagon has been invited to exhibit at the Motorhome & Caravan Show at Birmingham NEC this month.

After being on the exhibitor waiting list for four years, Ecowagon will attend the show to demonstrate its luxury camper van conversions. The waiting list has over 200 prospective attendees hoping for a spot on the show floor.

The show (October 16-21) is the biggest of its kind in the UK, with more than 400 exhibitors attracting in excess of 100,000 visitors across its five days.

This is the first time Ecowagon will be exhibiting at the show, and owner Kenny Green is thrilled to be part of such an iconic event.

“It is great to finally be attending such a popular and prestigious show,” he said. “We have wanted to take Ecowagon to this event for such a long time now. We can’t wait to show our newest conversions to the biggest event in the motorhome calendar.

“Being part of such a popular show will really put Ecowagon on the map and showcase what we are doing down here in Cornwall.”