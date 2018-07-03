Cornwall Airport Newquay is reporting a strong start to the summer with June passenger numbers up 5% on last year.

Almost 54,000 people used the airport last month, with the growth primarily from the domestic market.

Bosses at the airport believe that the recent good weather has given a boost to tourism, encouraging more people to book a last-minute break to Cornwall.

MD, Al Titterington, said: “The numbers for June are really impressive with the growth coming from a number of our well-established routes, particularly in the domestic market.

“The great weather Cornwall has been enjoying recently certainly seems to have given summer bookings a boost and we’re geared up for another busy summer welcoming more visitors to our beautiful county.”