A Cornish camper van conversion company has completed a project it believes could be one of the most expensive VW-based conversions in the world – ever!

Portreath-based Ecowagon has designed and built a bespoke, luxury Volkswagen Transporter conversion worth in excess of £100k.

Commissioned for a once in a lifetime trip across South Africa, the owners of the van had specific requirements in mind for their custom build.

Ecowagon’s owners Kenny Green and John Smith with their team took these requirements and added their own brand of “pioneering creativity” to conceive a one-of-a-kind camper.

Green said: “Jeff and Nikki came to us with some very specific requirements for their camper build, which were quite challenging to meet, but we get a great buzz at Ecowagon from turning customers dream into reality.”

The long-wheel base T6 Kombi camper is fitted with kitchen and washroom facilities which include a custom-made water calorifier, providing hot running water using either the engine or electric from a state of the art lithium inverter battery.

Alongside this is a diesel-powered hob. The owner’s drive across Africa means they won’t be able to access gas but can still enjoy all the mod cons of luxury camper living. The vehicle also features an internal ‘proper’ toilet, with privacy screen.

The Switch model camper includes VW features such as power latches on sliding doors and tailgate, LED driving lights, adaptive cruise control, reverse camera and heated swivel seats in the cab.

The Ecowagon team then set about taking this camper to the next level, adding in features that included seating that converts into a double bed; Reimo front-hinged elevating roof; the hob, water tank and lithium battery, table top, concertina blinds, Reimo fly screen adapted with rubber strips for extra protection; choice of ‘downstairs’ double bed or two singles, or an ‘upstairs’ double bed.