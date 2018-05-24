No formal objection – Steamship Group

The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group has denied that it has objected to Penzance Heliport’s planning application.

In an open letter to the Steamship Group yesterday (May 23), Penzance Heliport wrote: “We are astounded that, with the ongoing situation with Island Helicopters, the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company has felt it appropriate to lodge yet another objection to Penzance Heliport with Cornwall Council”.

In a statement issued yesterday evening, the Steamship Group said: “We responded to the planning application for Penzance Heliport last week as a consultee on behalf of Land’s End Airport.

“We have made a number of comments which we feel are important for the committee to bear in mind when they determine the Penzance Heliport planning application. However, we have not formally objected to this application, and we have made this very clear to Cornwall Council’s planners.”

Penzance Heliport originally had planning permission granted in February 2017, but following legal opposition from the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group, an amended planning application was submitted in January.

It hopes to begin flights in 2019 but in the meantime the Steamship Group has launched its own Island Helicopters service to the islands.

The Steamship Group planned to have started a scheduled service from Land’s End Airport to St Mary’s on Monday (May 21), however environmental red tape meant it could only operate on a chartered basis.

“Island Helicopters is continuing to operate flights to the Isles of Scilly on a chartered basis with the agreement of the Council of the Isles of Scilly,” said a Steamship Group statement. “We are still working with the Council and anticipate its decision to lift the current ‘stop’ notice on scheduled helicopter flights very soon.”