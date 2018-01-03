What Van? award for Bodmin driver

Bodmin driver Stephen Bray was named Fleet Driver of the Year at the What Van? 2018 Awards.

The award is a big honour both for Bray and his employer City Electrical Factors (CEF), which has electrical wholesale branches across the country from Newquay to Glasgow.

Ian Thorn, of CEF Fleet Operations, North London and South West, said: “We’re immensely proud that Stephen has received national recognition for his considerate and efficient driving style.

“Stephen has been with the company for almost seven years and during this time our customers have come to rely on him to deliver on time and without fuss.”