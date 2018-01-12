Further information to support the Penzance Heliport planning application was submitted to Cornwall Council today (Jan 12).

The amended application shows how the project aims to unlock £31 million of investment in the islands, provide a £9 million boost to west Cornwall, and increase visitor numbers through additional transport capacity and reliability. Enhanced environmental and heritage assessments also provide further detail on information provided in the original application.

Cornwall Council will now re-assess the planning application following legal opposition on the original planning consent by the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group.

Robert Dorrien-Smith, who is leading the project, said: “The legal challenge to the original planning consent, whilst frustrating, has actually allowed us to strengthen our case with new evidence on the importance of this project for west Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

“The additional information we are providing today proves the importance of this project to the future growth of the islands, and shows beyond doubt that Penzance is the optimum base for the service.”