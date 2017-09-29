Brewery listed to Top Track 250

St Austell Brewery has, for the first time, been ranked as one of Britain’s largest mid-market growth companies.

The business appears in 175th place in this year’s Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250, with recorded sales of £153 million, an increase of 14% on the previous year, boosted by the acquisition of Bath Ales.

CEO James Staughton said: “This is obviously hugely important to us, confirming as it does the success of our mid and long-term business strategies for growth.

“Our acquisition and subsequent investment in Bath Ales has afforded us new scope for wider business development. This not only benefits us immediately in terms of revenue growth potential but is also great news for the wider local economy in terms of increased business and employment opportunities.

“Recognition of our efforts and those of other south west businesses included in this year’s national TopTrack 250 is a great advertisement for the diversity and quality of innovation and entrepreneurialism across our entire region.”

In total, 11 companies from the south west appear in the list, down from 16 last year, with the largest being another Cornish business – Helston Garages.

Helston Garages has 37 car dealerships across the West Country selling marques from Ferrari and Porsche to Peugeot and Volkswagen. It is the only company to appear on all 13 Top Track 250 league tables, and features this year in 11th place overall with sales of £586 million, up 13% on the year before.

The Top Track 250 will be published in this weekend’s Sunday Times newspaper.