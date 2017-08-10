Dash Drive has added hybrid cars to its Redruth-based rental fleet to give customers a more environmentally-friendly option to conventional fuel cars.

The new 17-plate Hyundai Ioniq hybrid cars are powered by an electric motor coupled with a low emission petrol engine, resulting in excellent fuel economy and a reduction in CO2 emissions.

Kinetic energy generated by the motor charges the battery so there’s no need to plug in to recharge, even on long journeys.

Dash now plans to expand its hybrid fleet with a greater choice of cars from supermini through to large SUVs. It is also looking at the possibilities of offering hybrid vans.