Dales Cornwall has signed up to be one of Redruth RFC’s kit sponsors for the coming season.

The car dealership, which is set to open its new Vauxhall showroom in Scorrier early next year, will see its brand proudly displayed on the first team’s shorts.

Dales sales director, Jeremy Rouse, said: “For us supporting Redruth this season was a natural link and reaffirms our commitment to support not only one of Cornwall’s leading sports clubs, but to also the local community around our new site.”

Despite the adverse weather over the last few weeks, the project to build the showroom remains on schedule with the steel structure in place, ready for the external cladding and the concrete for the floor being poured.

“This is an exciting time for Dales Cornwall,” added Rouse, “and our Vauxhall franchise. We are looking forward to kicking off not only the new National League Two campaign alongside Redruth Rugby Club, but also seeing our new building take shape at Scorrier.”