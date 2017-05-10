A Cornish campervan conversion business has just completed its biggest project to date – for a client 550 miles away.

Pete Davison lives in Edinburgh, but the distance did not deter him from driving his Volkswagen Transporter down south for a custom conversion from Goldsithney-based Chilli Jam Vans.

He said: “Some may think we were mad to decide to go with a converter at the very opposite end of the country, but four solid weeks of research every day had quickly taught me that knowledge, skill, approach and above all honesty and attitude were going to be the difference between us getting the exact van we wanted at the best price possible.

“It was one of the best experiences in my life.”

Chilli Jam Vans business partner, Brett Gray, added: “Distance really doesn’t matter with Skype, Facetime and What’s App allowing us to keep in touch with our customers.

“Pete was virtually in the garage with us being part of the build and actively imputing his ideas as the project moved forward.

“It was an outstanding showcase to demonstrate that we are not restricted to just Cornwall but can successfully complete unique custom projects for customers based anywhere in the UK, and beyond.”