The finishing touches are being added to a £530k makeover to the Skybus fleet.

The Isles of Scilly Steamship’s Company’s fleet of DHC-6 Twin Otters are being upgraded to include new interiors, enhanced navigation systems and new livery.

RAS Completions was commissioned to repaint all eight aircraft at its London Biggin Hill Airport facility.

Chris Ransley, RAS Completions’ MD, said: “We are extremely proud that The Isle of Scilly Steamship Company have entrusted my paint shop colleagues and I here at London Biggin Hill to be key part of the team that refreshes the Skybus offering.”