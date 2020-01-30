Jolly’s drinks celebrated the opening of its new home in Saltash this week with key local businesses, customers and industry stakeholders in attendance.

Guests were invited to tour the new premises and learn more about the brand before the Mayor of Saltash, Councillor Gloria Challen, officially opened the factory.

Operating from the Saltash Business Park, the facility offers a growth in regional manufacturing, plus the creation of new jobs for the local area.

Jolly’s products include soft drinks such as Pink Lemonade, Ginger Beer, Cola and a new Cornish Tonic Water – all made with fresh Cornish water from a spring which was discovered 40 metres below the new unit.

MD, Cheryl Ingram, commented: “Saltash is the perfect location for our new facility in Cornwall. Not only thanks to the clear Cornish spring which runs underneath the unit, but also because of the easy transport links which aid the distribution of our products.

“With a new canning line planned for this year, customers are already pre-ordering our range of canned drinks in order to be the first to stock these fantastic flavours.”