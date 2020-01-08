Gold Plus status for Vincent Tractors

Vincent Tractors & Plant has been awarded Gold Plus for Kubota Dealer Service Excellence.

Now in its 53rd year in business, the Fraddon-based machinery dealer is the only full-line dealership in the country to achieve this status.

The awards, which are assessed and presented every two years by Kubota, are based on dealer equipment, facilities, commitment to training and customer service.

“This fantastic achievement reflects our team’s hard work and customer-first commitment,” said MD Paul Vincent.

“I would like to thank all the team at Vincent Tractors & Plant for their diligence and dedication. The industry is going through tremendous change and we are working hard to innovate to ensure we can meet and exceed our customers’ requirements and expectations.”