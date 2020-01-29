Dales expansion

Dales is expanding its SEAT showroom at Summercourt.

As Dales enters its seventh year trading as a SEAT dealer at its Summercourt site, it is expanding the current showroom to accommodate a new seven car SEAT showroom with all new technology and facilities.

As part of this expansion, Dales SEAT has just taken on a new sales executive, Louise Hall.

Sales manager, Danny Fox, said: “I am delighted to welcome Louise to the Dales team, she brings lots of energy to a growing brand and we are excited to have her as part of the team.”

Director Jeremy Rouse added: “SEAT is the second fastest growing vehicle franchise in Europe, and we have a fantastic business partnership with SEAT UK.

“We are very excited to be investing further in the franchise at our Summercourt site. This will mean expanding from our current two-car to a seven-car showroom, giving us the ability to showcase the great range of vehicles to our customers. With this investment we will be able to future proof the business with all the latest technologies, for example fully electric vehicles and giving our customers a first-class facility to enjoy.”