Truro Chamber of Commerce has issued an urgent call for collaboration across the city and a strategic plan for Truro.

The chamber, which is the largest town chamber in Cornwall, believes a radical rethink is needed where all stakeholders come together.

Through its work with local businesses, Truro Chamber of Commerce says it is aware of the challenges local businesses face. A recent BBC Panorama documentary showed clearly that Truro’s trading struggles are not unique – but that change is possible when communities and business groups work together.

With more than 64 independent retailers/food businesses in the City, Truro Chamber has taken feedback on board and proposes “bold steps” to help it better support the businesses it represents.

Chair Lucy Jones, who is also a director of The Cornish Food Box Company, said: “We want to work with the established municipal channels and all the other groups and organisations that work hard for Truro. We believe that what Truro needs is a strategic business plan for the city.

“This is the time of year when businesses review and plan for the future – we want the same for Truro as a whole. A strategic vision with benchmarks, targets and measures will show clearly what we are working towards and how we can achieve it. But it needs collaboration, people need to work together.

“The pressures that Truro faces as a city centre and High Street are not unique – people are shopping online more or maybe just shopping for less ‘stuff’. In fact, Truro often bucks the national trend. We have a higher percentage of independent businesses than many places and we do better than most cities. We have stronger retail figures than other places and by and large the local community chooses to support local, independent businesses first when they make a purchase.”

Mike Bee, director of Big Box Advertising, added: “Truro is a fantastic city, it is a great place to live and run a business. I strongly believe that collaboration is the way forward and myself and Truro Chamber of Commerce look forward to working with all organisations and Truro City Council so we can see this happen.”