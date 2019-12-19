Pydar Street regeneration on track

The Council’s Cabinet has given its backing to the next stage of a new scheme to regenerate a run-down area of Truro.

The scheme will provide many benefits including homes, workspace, learning opportunities and job creation as part of a vibrant new neighbourhood with green spaces and good quality public realm.

The Cabinet has allocated £3 million to fund the next stage of the project as it agreed the proposed masterplan, outline business case and that an outline planning application should be submitted for the scheme early next year.

The site at the end of Pydar Street is a key area in the centre of Truro which is currently partially derelict. However, the £170 million regeneration of Pydar Street will help deliver on the Council’s commitment to provide new low carbon homes for Cornwall. There are also plans to create ‘The Hive’, a hub for the creative industries, bringing jobs and ensuring top talent from Falmouth University and local business stays in Cornwall.

Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for economy for culture, economy and planning, Bob Egerton, said: “The project team has developed a bold vision for Pydar Street which is focused on putting the community back into the heart of the city.

“Around 300 new homes are envisaged where different generations can live together and learn from and support each other. 35% of these new homes will be affordable, with a mix of housing set in a visually stunning landscape with rooftop gardens, play areas and green spaces.”

“Add in historical walks, cafes, restaurants, nature trails, a hotel and great leisure, hospitality and cultural facilities which connect the city with its rivers and waterfront and Pydar Street is set to champion the very best of Cornwall and become an exciting blue print for the future.”

Cabinet members also recognised and endorsed the engagement that has already taken place with the community and key stakeholders including Truro City Council, Kenwyn Parish Council, Truro BID and the Chamber of Commerce, whose voices have been heard in getting the project to this stage in line with the resident approved Truro and Kenwyn Neighbourhood Plan.