Mish celebrates tenth birthday

Cornish lingerie company Mish celebrates its tenth year in business this week.

Over the past decade, Mish has grown from a back bedroom start-up into a multi-award winning, multi-channel retail business which trades on the high street, via its own website, is a wholesale provider to other retailers, and is the UK’s leading retailer of Bandelettes.

Research suggests that 80% of women are wearing the wrong size bra. Founder Michele Poynter’s mission for a decade has been to empower women with larger busts to be able to wear “fun, flattering underwear which makes them feel incredible”.

The business has not only won a string of awards, but Poynter has also sat as a judge at the UK Lingerie Awards 2016 and for Drapers (one of the biggest names in the UK fashion industry), as well as being named in the Lingerie Retail Power List 2017. This year Mish was also named UK’s Best Lingerie Retailer in the Drapers Independents Awards.

Poynter said: “I am so proud of the brand I’ve created and it’s all thanks to the incredible team of women I have working with me. I’d like to say a big thanks to them, and also to my loyal customers – without whom I would not have reached a decade of success.”