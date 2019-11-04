Tesco stores across Cornwall will be contributing to removing one billion pieces of plastic from shopping products by the end of 2020.

The supermarket chain has made the pledge to tackle the use of plastics in its business as part of its 4Rs plan – remove, reduce, reuse and recycle.

Rhodri Evans, Tesco communications manager for the south west, said: “Our Cornwall customers will really welcome this. I’d like to thank every one of them who has shared examples of ways they feel we can cut plastic in our Torbay stores.

“These conversations are making a real difference and they’ll continue to do so, as we look for more ways to remove, reduce, reuse and recycle packaging, to protect our environment.”

To remove one billion pieces from Tesco own brand products by the end of 2020, Tesco will be removing:

Small plastic bags, commonly used to pack loose fruit, vegetables and bakery items, and replacing them with paper ones

Plastic trays from ready meals

Secondary lids on products such as cream, yoghurts and cereals

Sporks and straws from snack pots and drinks cartons

200m pieces of plastic used to pack clothing and greetings cards

Customers in Cornwall will see these changes in their stores over the coming 12 months.