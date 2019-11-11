Casual and outdoor clothing brand Weird Fish has announced the widespread introduction of grass paper carrier bags throughout its retail network.

Grass paper is a pulp-based product consisting of at least 30% grass fibres.

The bags, which are fully recyclable and compostable, will replace traditional single-use plastic carrier bags through the Weird Fish retail network, including its stores in Newquay and Falmouth, and will be provided free of charge to shoppers.

MD, John Stockton, said: “We’re delighted to announce the introduction of grass paper bags to stores as the latest step in our sustainable policy, ‘The Only Way Is Ethics’.

“While we appreciate that we still have a long way to go as a company to be able to say we are a completely sustainable brand, by continuing to take these relatively small but important steps, we become ever closer to reaching our goals.”