Plastic-free store collaboration

Two Newquay-based businesses are collaborating in a drive to rid retail of single-use plastics.

The Good Lyfe is a packaging-free store which sells refillable laundry and cleaning liquids as well as dry foods, and personal care and homeware products. Customers can bring in their own containers to the store on Fore Street, fill them up with the product(s) of their choice – only paying for what they need.

Refillco, meanwhile, aims to make refill technology “the new norm”, eliminating the need for single use plastic packaging to create a truly circular economy. It is trialling four of its prototype refill machines at the Newquay store.

Laura Peters, who co-founded The Good Lyfe with Jaime Johnson, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Refillco for asking us to trial their machines. The technology and innovation is pure brilliance. The machines work really well, they’re beautiful to look at, they’re made here in Newquay – and they’re already reducing product waste. It’s the perfect solution.”

Products currently available through the Refillco refill machines at The Good Lyfe are washing up liquid, laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and hand soap.