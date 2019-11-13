New shop for Kato

An independent Cornish clothing brand is set to open a new shop in Wadebridge.

Syrup & SALT, which previously shared premises with interiors brand Simple Grey on Molesworth Street, is to open its own shop in Foundry Court on the weekend of November 23.

Syrup & SALT is the brainchild of fashion designer Kato Harrison, who commented: “Fashion is at a pivotal place right now where sustainability and repurposing is about to go mainstream.

“By moving to a new shop, I have more space to stock my ‘Reworked’ collection alongside my popular sweatshirt and t-shirt designs. ‘Reworked’ is a treasure trove of contemporary thrift finds, and lots of the clothes I have sourced, reworked and repurposed to make them unique.

“In moving to bigger premises, I am able to give amazing clothes a second chance at life before they hit the recycle pile.

“I search high and low for items I adore before reworking them and giving them a little Syrup & SALT flourish.”