St Agnes-based outdoor clothing brand Finisterre has smashed its £2 million crowdfunding target on Crowdcube.

With 29 days to go, Finisterre has raised £3.3 million and counting.

Founded by Tom Kay in a flat above a surf shop in 2003, the business has grown rapidly to what it is today with sales of £6.7 million, selling to customers in 60 countries worldwide.

While Finisterre has a strong ecommerce channel, it also has nine shops across the country including in Cornwall, London and Edinburgh. The successful investment raise will further fuel the company’s growth, with plans to open an additional eight shops in the next five years, including international expansion into markets such as the US.

Kay said: “One of the things I get asked a lot is ‘How can I be part of Finisterre’s journey’? It’s always great to see our community shares the passion and belief in what we are doing. This was the reason why we decided to crowdfund.

“As well as raising funds, we’re giving our community a chance to own part of our future. We were blown away by the demand, welcoming 1,000+ investors inside 24hours!”