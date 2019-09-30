Truro Trend returns next month with more high street retailers than ever before pledging their support.

Throughout the week (Oct 5-12), there will be 52 in-store activities across 43 different businesses, ranging from big high street names and smaller boutiques, to hair and beauty businesses, all offering a range of discounts and promotions.

Truro Trend week will also include the Catwalk at the Cathedral fashion show (Oct 9) when Truro Cathedral will be transformed with a catwalk stretching the length of the nave.

The fashion show will feature women’s and men’s clothes and accessories from a number of retailers with the latest trends in both daytime and evening wear for different styles and budgets.

The stores taking part in the catwalk include Accessorize, Animal, Deichmann, Enjoy Clothing, Fat Face, Mistral, Monsoon, Moss, New Look, No22, Primark and Wallis (at Debenhams).

The event is being organised by Truro Business Improvement District (BID). Alun Jones, the Truro BID manager said: “We’re delighted to have more businesses on board for Truro Trend than ever before, especially with in-store events and offers to attract new and existing customers.

“The week is set to showcase the variety of fashion, hair and beauty businesses we have in Truro. The highpoint of the week, the Catwalk at the Cathedral is a chance to showcase fashion, hair and beauty in a really stunning location. The night also has a great feel good factor with national and independent retailers, along with local hair and beauty businesses, coming together to celebrate and support our high street.”

For times and dates of offers and events, click here.