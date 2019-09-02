Two gins from an artisan Cornish distillery are to appear on supermarket shelves for the first time.

Bottles of Tarquin’s Cornish Dry Gin and Tarquin’s Rhubarb and Raspberry Gin are to be stocked at Tesco stores across Devon and Cornwall from this week.

The supermarket listing is the latest chapter in the success of Tarquin’s, whose products are produced in small batches at the first distillery to open in the south west for 100 years.

The distillery was founded by classically-trained chef Tarquin Leadbetter, 31, who set up the business at the age of 24. Entirely self-taught in the art of distilling, his thirst for experimentation with botanicals from around the globe has produced the unique taste of Tarquin’s products.

His gins have won a host of accolades, including the World’s Best Gin at the San Francisco Spirit awards. Demand has seen the business expand to become the UK’s third largest family-owned distillery, employing 35 people to hand-fill, hand-sign and hand-wax over 2,000 bottles of its premium gin a day.

“We are incredibly excited about taking the next step forward as a company and reaching more customers through our supermarket partners,” Leadbetter said.

Matt Downes, Tesco’s buying manager for the south west, added: “We are always looking for the very best Cornish products to offer our customers, so we are really glad that we are the first supermarket to stock Tarquin’s.”