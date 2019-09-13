A new independent estate agency has been launched in Truro.

Shore Partnership has been formed by Ben Davies and Tim May, formerly associate directors at Savills, along with Kernow Property Services director, Andrew Berry.

The new agency will focus on quality property, large and small, across mid, south and west Cornwall, from stylish apartments to multi-million pound homes.

Davies said: “We believe Cornwall is the most desirable county in which to live and holiday, offering a fantastic lifestyle, great food and culture along with a thriving business community.

“We’ll draw on our collective experience in the industry with a strong focus on selling high-quality property in great locations.”