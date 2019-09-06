Four towns in Cornwall have been invited to apply for a share of a new £3.6 billion Government fund.

Truro, Camborne, Penzance and St Ives are among 100 places in line to benefit from the Towns Fund, Local Government Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP announced today (Sept 6).

Communities, businesses and local leaders will now join forces to draw up ambitious plans to transform their town’s economic growth prospects with a focus on improved transport, broadband connectivity, skills and culture.

Jenrick said: “Ensuring that prosperity and opportunities are available to everyone in this country, not just those in London or our biggest cities is at the heart of the mission of this government.

“We want to level-up our great towns, raising living standards and ensuring they can thrive with transformative investment in transport, technology, skills and culture.

“I will now work with local people from the 100 communities announced today to agree proposals to invest up to £25 million in each place. I hope these deals will provide the investment and the impetus for long-term renewal ensuring each town can look to the future with a new optimism.”

The news was welcomed by the MP for Truro and Falmouth, Sarah Newton. “I am delighted with this good news,” she said. “I have been making the case for more investment in Truro for some time.

“I am determined to ensure that Truro and Newham BID, Truro City Council and Kenwyn Parish Council and local people are all thoroughly involved in developing the regeneration plan. Truro is a great place but the city centre is struggling. I am proud of my role in securing support and funding for the redevelopment of the Hall for Cornwall and the emerging plans for the redevelopment of the Pydar area.

“But we are losing shops from the town centre and many small businesses are struggling. This is a significant investment and if it is well spent could be transformative.”