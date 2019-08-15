Clive Pearce Property has been crowned the best estate agent in Truro at the British Property Awards 2019.

Clive Pearce, who owns and manages the business along with wife Miranda, said: “We are thrilled to have achieved a Gold Award in The British Property Awards.

“With judging based on mystery shops and criteria including not just the level of service but knowledge of the market, efficiency and proactiveness, it’s real recognition of our truly client-focused service. We couldn’t be prouder of our team, all of whom contributed to this accolade.”