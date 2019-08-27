St Ives Business Improvement District (BID) has appointed a new manager and board chair to support the town’s businesses and deliver key services and projects for the Cornish seaside destination.

Helen Tripconey took up the post as BID Manager in July, shortly after St Ives BID won a second five-year term when local businesses voted in favour of renewal.

Originally hailing from Coverack, Tripconey has lived in St Ives for almost 20 years and is a familiar face in the town. She has a background in the finance sector and has spent the last 26 years working as a financial advisor.

She said: “I watched St Ives BID’s achievements with interest during its first term, and was inspired to apply for the post as manager after the BID was renewed for another five years.

“I hope my local knowledge and strong local connections will help me to work closely with the community to deliver positive change for St Ives.”

A new Chair of St Ives BID has also been elected recently. Alex Ward, who took up the position at the start of BID2, owns a picture framing business called Mirror Image with her husband and has lived in St Ives for more than 20 years.

She said: “I am incredibly proud of our town and I love being part of the community. Becoming Chair of St Ives BID is my way of giving something back to St Ives.

“The board and I could not be happier that Helen has taken on the role of BID manager – she is a real asset to the team.”

St Ives BID has a number of key projects already underway to benefit the town and its businesses. The BID is addressing commercial waste issues and is working in partnership with Cornwall Council to install new recycling bins for the public to use.

Tripconey said: “We are also tidying up places of local interest, and keeping the town looking great. We have made contributions to the St Ives September Festival, St Ives in December and the annual Christmas and New Year celebrations. We are really interested in hearing from local businesses about how we can help them in the quieter months too.”

St Ives BID is a not-for-profit company and has completed a number of innovative projects as part of its work to improve the trading environment of St Ives. These schemes included funding the popular Christmas lights and New Year fireworks, supporting the introduction of a CCTV system, new wayfaring signage and annual summer seagull awareness campaigns.