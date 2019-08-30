One of Cornwall’s best-known fishing villages is seeing a resurgence in business activity with a host of new shops opening, new traders arriving and some well-known brands opening outlets.

Mevagissey was once the centre of Cornwall’s pilchard fishing industry and still boasts an active working harbour.

It is the centre of the town, though, which is witnessing a revival with several new businesses opening during the last 18 months, including a Whistlefish, Frisk and the Nautilus Gallery.

Additionally, the popular businesses Jenny Aves and Issey Cornwall have joined forces to share the recently refurbished former post office on the edge of St Georges Square. These are additional premises for both businesses.

Thomas Hewitt from Miller Commercial has been involved with the various transactions and is excited about what has happened.

He said: “Demand for commercial space in Mevagissey has shot up in the last year or so from a combination of local people setting up new businesses, established businesses opening new outlets and investors seeing the potential the town offers.”