Agency makes it nine years in a row

Leading commercial property agent, Miller Commercial, has been declared Cornwall’s most active agent for the ninth successive year by Estates Gazette, the industry’s leading voice on all matters in the commercial property sector.

The Estates Gazette award recognises the commercial agency which completes the most number of deals each year.

Tom Smith, head of commercial agency at Miller Commercial, commented: “To win this award for a ninth successive year is truly amazing and is testimony to our tremendously hard working team as well as the individuals, organisations and funds who have engaged our services and have enabled us to complete so many deals.”