To celebrate a successful first year in the central location of Boscawen Street, the Visit Truro Visitor Information Office is hosting birthday celebrations this Thursday 18th July, with 10% off Cornish food products. There will also be Cornish food tastings throughout the day. All are welcome to pop in to join the celebrations.

The team at Visit Truro, funded by the City Council, created a modern Visitor Information Office, enjoying success in its first year with an increase of 100% in visitors. Customers have enjoyed this approach of combining retail with information, demonstrated by a substantial increase in turnover. Other Information Offices around the UK are considering how they could replicate this model.

“I am delighted that the team’s vision and hard work has paid off for our visitors, local businesses and for the City Council. The results speak for themselves, but I am committed to developing Truro as even more of a successful visitor destination, building on its culture and heritage”. The Right Worshipful Mayor of Truro Councillor Robert J. Smith.

Designed with the customer in mind, The Visit Truro Information Office is a ‘one-stop shop’ for locals and visitors to browse the wide selection of local Cornish food, jewellery, gifts and souvenirs; talk to the expert team for great insider knowledge and advice on planning days out and buy tickets via the Cornish Riviera Box Office (CRBO).