A local husband and wife duo are aiming to make single-use café culture a thing of the past by opening a new, eco-friendly bakery in Nansledan.

The Ladyvale Bakery, owned by Lara and David Spurrell who run the Woods Café in Cardinham Woods, opened today (July 9) – aiming to produce as little waste as possible with the creation of the Ladyvale Cake Club.

Under the new offering, the establishment won’t be providing takeaway cups or selling drinks in bottle or cans. Instead, it will be selling coffee roasted in Cornwall by Yallah roasters, based near Falmouth, and creating homemade soft drinks which can either be enjoyed in the café, or taken away in eco-friendly, reusable cups which will be on sale in the café as part of the new Cake Club.

Manufactured by Cornish product design company ashortwalk, these r-Cups are compostable and are made of recycled paper coffee-cups. Customers that already have reusable coffee cups are welcome to bring their own.

Lara Spurrell said: “We’re so excited to be growing our family business in Nansledan. We’re extremely passionate about our community, taking on locally trained people and sourcing local products for the café as much as possible, and feel it’s really important to help protect the wonderful environment we live in.”