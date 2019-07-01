The Falmouth Town Team received two top industry accolades at the annual Association of Town and City Management (ATCM) awards in London, beating hundreds of other towns and cities in the process.

The Falmouth Town Team is the public/private sector partnership between the Falmouth BID, managed by Richard Wilcox and the Town Management function of Falmouth Town Council, overseen by Richard Gates.

The Falmouth Town Team took the evening’s biggest award, the Partnership of the Year, ahead of two major city partnerships representing London and Belfast.

The Falmouth team also won the UK’s Best Digital High Street project category, for its Falmouth Free WiFi project, an innovation that was rolled out in 2018 with support from Falmouth University and in partnership with WiFi Spark.

Commenting on the two awards, Wilcox said: “This is great news for Falmouth and Cornwall and bears testament to the value of partner-working, especially where resources are modest.”