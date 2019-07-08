Mish on Drapers shortlist

Mish, the specialist lingerie and swimwear retailer, has been shortlisted for three Drapers awards.

Not only has the Cornish company got through to the finals for Best Lingerie Independent, which it won last year, but this year has also been shortlisted for Best Customer Experience and Best Multichannel Retailer.

The Drapers Independents Awards celebrate the most influential brands and highly respected independent retailers.

MD, Michèle Poynter, said: “It’s a real honour to be shortlist for a Drapers awards, but to receive this kind of recognition in three categories is absolutely amazing.”

“We’ve worked hard over the last 12 months, to stay ahead and evolve with what the customer wants, in terms of both service and product offering. This has really paid off for us, seeing our turnover more than double.”

“The retail climate is certainly challenging right now, so you have to think outside the box and innovate in all directions. I am so grateful to the Drapers Awards for championing and recognising what we do” continues Michèle.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on September 11 at The Brewery in London.