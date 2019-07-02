Last week’s Reimagining Our Towns conference has been proclaimed a resounding success.

Hosted by Cornwall Chamber of Commerce during Cornwall Business Week, the event centred around the theme of what can be done to reimagine and revitalise towns and town centres in Cornwall.

It rang the bell on the start of a year-long chamber campaign to highlight our high streets and ask what can be done to breathe new life into towns.

An emerging theme from the conference was the need to place people at the centre of towns, using them as community spaces, and creating experiences. Something that goes far beyond simply retail.

Speaking at the conference, Anthony Shapland from Colliers International, said: “We have to use our towns better. There are some good news stories of towns having turned the corner; it is happening. St Austell was a failing town six years ago. It certainly isn’t now. Going from ghost town to boom town can be done. In fact, all towns in Cornwall are doing it.”

Victoria Clark from Fowey Chamber of Commerce said: “The speakers were really inspiring and the two key themes across all presentations of ‘people’ and ‘collaboration’ when it comes reimagining our high streets really resonated with us.

“We immediately came away with new ideas and new strategies and are really looking forward to the next round of events.”

Cornwall Chamber CEO, Kim Conchie, said: “Reimagining our Towns’ is one of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce’s major themes for 2019-20 and has really caught the public mood.

“Over 100 delegates attended the opening conference from Business Improvement Districts (BIDS), town chambers, Cornwall Council, retail, construction and design businesses, community leaders and academia. It is the issue of our times and some of Cornwall’s lovely town communities felt the downturn in retail early and are already coming up with 21st Century solutions.

“We care about our place; so it’s great we’re taking a lead on rethinking how it will best work for the future.”