Callestick Farm has re-launched its award-winning clotted cream vanilla with Madagascan bourbon bean ice-cream in partnership with Saint Piran, Cornwall’s first pro-cycling team.

Gluten and egg-free, the flavour – made from the finest natural ingredients – won a coveted Chef’s Choice 2019 award after being judged by a national panel of industry experts. Sold in one litre containers and bearing the distinctive Saint Piran brand, it is now being sold in retail outlets across the county.

It is the latest product in a range that generates income for Saint Piran’s stated aim of competing as an accredited team of pro-cyclists in the world’s biggest races by 2023.

“We believe Saint Piran is Cornwall’s most exciting and ambitious sporting project and we are delighted to be partnering with Callestick Farm, a multi-award-winning producer of the very best Cornish ice-cream,” said Saint Piran team principal Richard Pascoe.

“I was really impressed with Callestick’s can-do attitude and very professional approach. They are a genuine pleasure to work with and the ice-cream is truly delicious.”

The collaboration came about after a chance meeting between Pascoe and Callestick Farm operations director Ben Parker.

“Richard suggested making a Saint Piran ice-cream and the idea instantly appealed,” said Parker. “We’re proud to be part of their plan for globalising Cornish brands whilst at the same time funding a fantastic sporting initiative.”

Saint Piran also works in partnership with organisations and businesses like Visit Cornwall, Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, Healeys, Furniss and St Austell Brewery.