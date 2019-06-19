MP backing pedal power

Local MP Sarah Newton has been out promoting recent improvements to the Government’s Cycle to Work scheme.

The Cycle to Work scheme was introduced 20 years ago to encourage workers to ditch combustion engines for pedal power on their daily commute.

The refreshed guidance will make it easier for employers to provide bicycles and equipment including e-bikes worth over £1k, by making it clear that FCA authorised third party providers are able to run the scheme on their behalf.

Newton visited electric bike specialist, Top Gear, in Penryn to discuss the recent changes to the Cycle to Work Scheme with MD Peter Williams.

Following her visit, she commented: “I am delighted that the Government listened to my calls and those of cycling campaigners to widen access to this popular scheme. As Cornwall is so hilly, it can put many people off cycling, but with electric bikes now part of the scheme, I hope many more local employers will now promote this scheme and as a result more local people will take it up.

“Cycling and walking to work is a good way for us all to do our bit for the environment, reducing congestion and emissions and improve our health and wellbeing. Peter and his staff have years of experience, offer friendly advice and a wide range of bikes, so I hope more people will pop along and consider an electric bike as an alternative to driving.”

The savings that individuals make through the Cycle to Work scheme improves the affordability of, and access to, cycling. Employees who participate in schemes run by Alliance members save up to 40% of the total cost of a new bike.

To date over 630,000 people have taken advantage of the scheme, which involves over 1,950 bike retailers nationwide and 15 retailers across Cornwall.