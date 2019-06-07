Georgia on Town Team’s mind

A small flavour of Georgia came to Falmouth this week when the Town Team were visited by town development professionals from the US.

Joel Cordle and Alice Sampson from Georgia Downtowns, an organisation that works with towns, local governments and agencies across the state of Georgia to support their economic development and town planning programmes, were over in the UK on a fact-finding mission, learning from select towns who have been awarded best-practice for their management set-up and project delivery.

Falmouth, led by its Town Team – the proactive partnership between the Business Improvement District (BID) and Town Council – won the Great British High Street award for Best Coastal Community two years ago and it was on the back of this recognition, that Georgia Downtowns chose to visit.

Falmouth BID manager, Richard Wilcox, said: “It was really interesting to meet with Georgia Downtowns and we were delighted that Falmouth and its management partnership model was chosen to be part of a best-practice UK study visit by them.”

Joel Cordle from Georgia Downtowns added: “We knew Falmouth was a must-visit for Georgia Downtowns because of its vibrancy and strong local leadership. It is a model for high streets in the UK and main streets in the US. The Falmouth Town Team has generated success by building strong partnerships, both private and public; leveraging resources through promotion, reinvestment and efficient operations; and creating visual interest through attractive branding, bespoke signage and an exciting marketing programme.”