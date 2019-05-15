A special event is being held during Cornwall Business Week next month, looking at how we can galvanise Cornwall’s town centres.

It’s been recognised for some time that High Streets and towns across the UK are in decline. Cornwall is no exception to this trend with many Cornish towns facing vacant shops and quieter days.

To address the issue, Cornwall Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with Cornwall Council and the LEP to host the Reimagining Our Towns Conference at the St Austell Conference Centre on June 27.

Jackie Sadek, CEO of UK Regeneration, will be speaking about the seismic shifts in the retail sector and answering the question of what the town centres of Cornwall can do to repurpose themselves for a brighter future.

Anthony Shapland from Colliers International will look at the Future of the High Street and how it has changed over time. Following these keynote sessions, a series of breakout workshops will focus on ways to engage the whole community in redeveloping their town, from local chambers and BIDs which have seen success to community groups focused on shared spaces.

The event seeks to stimulate collaborative growth within all of Cornwall’s towns, such as supporting the individuality of each town, recognising the importance of exciting developments in St Austell and Clay Country, Falmouth, Truro, Bodmin, Penzance and Bude.

Tickets to the half-day event cost £20 each and include lunch. For more details and to book a place, click here.