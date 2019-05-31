Fairtrade flourishes in Camborne

In its tenth anniversary year as a Fairtrade town, three more businesses and organisations in Camborne have achieved podium places in the annual Fairtrade awards.

Camborne Regeneration Forum, a long-standing supporter of the Fairtrade initiative, has been awarded gold for the first time and Wilson’s Café and the Wesley Centre have both won bronze certificates.

Tanya Stacey, her mum Mary Wilson and brother Shaun Wilson have been successfully running their coffee shop and takeaway in Trelowarren Street for more than 30 years.

She said: “Our customers have become like family to us and we even get regular visitors to the county coming back year after year to have breakfast, lunch or afternoon tea here. We’re delighted with our Fairtrade award because we know how important responsible food sourcing is – not just to us, but our customers too. The certificate is going up on our wall because we want people to be aware of it and share our pride.”

Camborne’s newly published town guide promotes Fairtrade businesses.

“Products like coffee are produced overseas but that shouldn’t mean we should be any less vigilant in terms of how it is produced,” said BID (Business Improvement District) manager Anna Pascoe. “We’re lucky to have a growing number of excellent places to eat and drink in the town and ethical sourcing undoubtedly plays an increasingly vital role in customer choice.

“Camborne is a shining, national example of Fairtrade awareness and delivery and, on behalf of everyone who loves our town and what it stands for, I congratulate everyone involved.”

The other Fairtrade businesses in Camborne are: Aldi, Café Soul, Chapel Street Boutique, Delight 2 Bite, Sands Boutique, Scallywags Café, Tesco, Trevithick’s Café and the Tyacks Hotel.