Fraddon-based agricultural machinery dealership, Vincent Tractors & Plant, has been appointed as a Kverneland dealer for Cornwall and south Devon.

MD, Paul Vincent, said: “We are delighted to add Kverneland to our range of agricultural machines.

“The addition of Kverneland to our range of agricultural machines will allow us to offer our customers a wider range of products. We have been listening to our customers who have said that they would like us to supply a wider range of tillage machinery.”