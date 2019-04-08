New Carrs showroom set to open

Carrs Jaguar Land Rover will officially open its new showroom later this month.

The dealership is relocating from Threemilestone to new purpose-built premises just off the A30 at Scorrier.

The new facility includes two handover bays, where customers can see their cars unveiled, before driving away, and a lounge-style 20 seat waiting area complemented by free Wi-Fi.

Chris Oxley, head of business at Carrs Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The team and I are very excited to be able to present the new dealership to our customers. It is a superb state-of-the-art facility which we know our customers will benefit from greatly as we continue to strive at providing an exemplary customer experience.”

The new showroom will officially be open for business on Monday, April 29.