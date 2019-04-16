Some of the finest products the Duchy has to offer will be on sale at the Made in Cornwall Easter Fair on Truro’s Lemon Quay tomorrow.

The event, which runs from Wednesday April 17 thought to Saturday (Apr 20) will feature more than 40 local traders from across Cornwall, showcasing their goods from Cornish glass to jewellery, crafts, handmade accessories and speciality food and drink.

The Made in Cornwall Scheme was established 28 years ago in response to a call from businesses for recognition of genuine Cornish products.

It now boasts around 230 members and is the largest regional origin scheme in the UK, reflecting the public’s love of genuine Cornish goods.

Jane Tomlinson, trading standards manager for Cornwall Council, said: “We’re really looking forward to staging our second Made in Cornwall Easter fair which, following the success of our Christmas Fairs, is going to be a real showcase of some of the best products made right here in the Duchy.”