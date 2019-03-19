Motability award for Dales

Dales SEAT has won a regional award for its work with the Motability Car Scheme.

The accolade is part of a programme of awards run by Motability Operations, to recognise and reward “outstanding customer service” provided by local Motability dealerships.

Adam Gill from Dales SEAT said: “All of us at Dales are incredibly proud to win this Motability Dealer Award and are pleased to be recognised for our dedication to working in partnership with the scheme, which is renowned for its high standards.

“We look forward to continuing our award-winning approach to business and customer service and to welcoming many more Motability customers through our doors.”