JoJangles reports strong start

She may have only been open for two weeks but Jo Weller couldn’t be happier with the trade she’s seeing in her shop, Jojangles.

Situated in Trelowarren Street and the latest in a string of new Camborne businesses, Jojangles specialises in a range of jewellery and gifts – much of it made by Weller herself.

Having been born and bred in the town, she’s no stranger to the community she meets and greets on a daily basis.

“I ran a jewellery workshop in Camborne for many years, almost opposite where I am now,” she said.

“My husband and I sold up when we moved to France but, since moving back, I’ve been trading at craft markets. When the opportunity to take on the shop came up, I took it – and honestly couldn’t be more delighted.

Other recent developments in Camborne include holistic retailer Xanadu moving to bigger premises in Trelowarren Street and community craft shop Lushstuff taking over Xanadu’s former premises.

“There’s a lot going on and a real sense of excitement when new businesses open,” said Business Improvement District (BID) manager Anna Pascoe, who has recently initiated a ‘Cambassadors’ campaign to encourage those who love the town to become its ambassadors.

“I hear the same thing almost everywhere I go – Camborne is a very friendly community that supports its high street, has a real pride in the place and genuinely welcomes visitors. We have an incredible heritage and, as our businesses are proving, a very bright future.”