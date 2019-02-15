Falmouth-based clothing brand, Seasalt, welcomed its 1000th employee this month, with the first, tenth, 100th and 1,000th employees all joining founders Neil and Sophie Chadwick in the design studio to celebrate the significant milestone.

The company started as an army surplus shop in Penzance and since 2005 has created hundreds of jobs in Cornwall, supporting our local economy, as a result of its steady expansion.

Neil Chadwick said: “This really is a landmark day for us, it means a lot that we’ve been able to bring so much employment to Cornwall over the years. We’ve been dedicated to growing at a rate that has allowed us to invest in as much local talent as possible, whether that’s in our shops, distribution centre at Redruth or our head office in Falmouth.

“Reaching our 1000th employee mark is testament to all the hard work of our teams across the business and the continued loyalty of our customers.”

Seasalt’s very first employee, Adrian Green, is still with the business over two decades later. His role has evolved considerably over the years, starting his Seasalt career as a shop assistant in Falmouth, before moving on to work in the business systems department, then finance, and finally to his current role as a customer experience specialist.

Celia Vivian, Seasalt’s tenth employee, works as a retail support administrator at head office in Falmouth Business Park, having started at Seasalt in the Fowey shop, while 100th employee, Anna Roberts, works above the Falmouth shop on all of the window creations, having begun her career on the shop floor at St Ives.

And now Seasalt has welcomed its 1,000th employee, Molly O’Grady, a sales advisor in Harrogate.